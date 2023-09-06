Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 85 cents to $87.54 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 56 cents to $90.60 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.60 a gallon. October heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.19 a gallon. October natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.40 to $1,944.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 37 cents to $23.50 an ounce and December copper fell 6 cents to $3.79 a pound.

The dollar fell to 147.71 Japanese yen from 147.78 yen. It rose to $1.0726 to $1.0722 against the euro.