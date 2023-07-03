Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 85 cents to $69.79 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 76 cents to $74.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 8 cents $2.46 a gallon. August heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.38 a gallon. August natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose 10 cents to $1,929.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 9 cents to $23.11 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.79 a pound.
