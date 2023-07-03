A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Texas man found 8 years after going missing
Marni Larsen and her son, Damon Rasmussen of Holladay, Utah, wait their turn in line hoping to snag her son's passport outside the Los Angeles Passport Agency at the Federal Building in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Larsen applied for her son's passport two months earlier and spent weeks checking for updates online or through a frustrating call system. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
The wait for US passports
FILE - Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against the Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup this summer. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Women’s World Cup guide
This combination of images shows "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)" by Taylor Swift, left, and “I Inside the Old Year Dying” by PJ Harvey. (Republic Records, left, and Partisan Records via AP)
What to stream this week
Sofia Kenin of the US celebrates winning a point from Coco Gauff of the US during the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Sofia Kenin stuns Coco Gauff at Wimbledon

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 85 cents to $69.79 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 76 cents to $74.65 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 8 cents $2.46 a gallon. August heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.38 a gallon. August natural gas fell 9 cents to $2.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 10 cents to $1,929.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 9 cents to $23.11 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.79 a pound.

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works against the Colorado Rockies in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness
Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers before Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to left shoulder soreness.
FILE - The doors of the headquarters of Mexico's Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, remain closed with chains in Mexico City, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The PRI has been reduced to a shadow of its former self by the rise of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's Morena party, which won the governorship of the last major PRI bastion, the State of Mexico, on June 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
Mexico’s old ruling party fractures following election loss
Mexico’s old ruling party has fractured, following the loss of the last major state it governed. The Institutional Revolutionary Parties held the presidency and almost all statehouses without interruption for 70 years.
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)
French government dispels fake press release claiming internet will be restricted during unrest
CLAIM: France’s Interior Ministry and national police published a press release announcing that the country is restricting internet access in certain areas amid ongoing unrest.
A tour boat is seen on the Chicago River in Chicago, Monday, July 3, 2023, a day after heavy rains flooded Chicago streets and neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago flooding is stark reminder of vulnerability of major cities during extreme weather
In urban centers, extreme weather causes water and debris to flow into homes, businesses, and underground train systems.

The dollar rose to 144.72 Japanese yen from 144.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0913 from $1.0911.