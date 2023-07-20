England's Tommy Fleetwood wait to play the 18th tee on the first day of the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
2023 British Open leaderboard
Josh Harris, leader of a group buying the Washington Commanders, poses with a team helmet after NFL owners voted to approve the sale in Bloomington, Minn., Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Washington Commanders sale
FILE - Computer hacker turned author Kevin Mitnick poses for a portrait Thursday, June 27, 2002, in Las Vegas. Mitnick, whose pioneering antics tricking employees in the 1980s and 1990s into helping him steal software and services from big phone and tech companies made him the most celebrated U.S. hacker, has died at age 59. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)
Pioneering hacker Kevin Mitnick dead at 59
CORRECTS SECOND SENTENCE - Protesters scale a wall at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad Thursday, July 20, 2023. Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the embassy early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire. (AP Photo/Ali Jabar)
Quran desecrated
This combination of images shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie," left, and Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Warner Bros Pictures/Universal Pictures via AP)
Barbenheimer

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to $75.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 18 cents to $79.64 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents $2.74 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.66 a gallon. August natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $9.90 to $1,970.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 43 cents to $24.96 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $3.83 a pound.

Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
AP Week in Pictures: North America
JULY 14 - 20, 2023

Striking actors and writers try to cool off amid a heat wave, severe storms strike across the country, the grandfather of a U.S. soldier who bolted into North Korea cries during an interview, and technicians install solar panels in Southern California.
Jamell Demons, better known as rapper YNW Melly, is shown at the defense table during closing arguments in his trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Demons, 22, is accused of killing two fellow rappers and conspiring to make it look like a drive-by shooting in October 2018. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Jury deliberations begin in double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly in South Florida
Jurors in Florida have began deliberating in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly. Broward County prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly’s friends were fired from inside the Jeep where the victims died.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
George Kirby matches career high with 10 Ks as Mariners shut out Twins 5-0
George Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0.
FILE - Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley (42) carries the ball during the team's NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. Huntley, still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late last season, was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list Thursday, July 20. Huntley won't be ready for next week's start of training camp. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)
Falcons RB Caleb Huntley still recovering from Achilles injury, won’t be ready for camp
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley, still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late last season, has been placed on the physically unable to perform list.

The dollar rose to 140.21 Japanese yen from 139.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.1127 from $1.1202.