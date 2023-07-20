Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 28 cents to $75.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 18 cents to $79.64 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents $2.74 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.66 a gallon. August natural gas rose 16 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $9.90 to $1,970.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 43 cents to $24.96 an ounce and September copper rose 2 cents to $3.83 a pound.
Other news
JULY 14 - 20, 2023
Striking actors and writers try to cool off amid a heat wave, severe storms strike across the country, the grandfather of a U.S. soldier who bolted into North Korea cries during an interview, and technicians install solar panels in Southern California.
Jurors in Florida have began deliberating in the double murder trial of rapper YNW Melly. Broward County prosecutors said in closing arguments Thursday that the fatal shots in the 2018 deaths of two of Melly’s friends were fired from inside the Jeep where the victims died.
George Kirby matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 5-0.
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley, still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered late last season, has been placed on the physically unable to perform list.
The dollar rose to 140.21 Japanese yen from 139.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.1127 from $1.1202.