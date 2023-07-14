Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.47 to $75.42 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.49 to $79.87 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents $2.64 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose 60 cents to $1,964.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $25.19 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.93 a pound.
Other news
Ravichandran Ashwin has feasted on West Indies wickets on a generous turning pitch and propelled India to victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days of the first test in Dominica.
LA AFIRMACIÓN: Un video muestra a un grupo de personas lanzando sillas y agrediendo a los asistentes de un acto político de Claudia Sheinbaum, aspirante presidencial mexicana en la ciudad de Chapala, Jalisco, al suroeste.
Christine King Farris, the late sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has received a rare tribute at the Georgia State Capitol.
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has spoken with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election.
The dollar rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 138.02 yen. The euro rose to $1.1233 from $1.1220.