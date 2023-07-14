Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.47 to $75.42 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.49 to $79.87 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents $2.64 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 60 cents to $1,964.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 24 cents to $25.19 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.93 a pound.

Other news
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls against West Indies on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica test
Ravichandran Ashwin has feasted on West Indies wickets on a generous turning pitch and propelled India to victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days of the first test in Dominica.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during an interview at La Carbonera Library, in Mexico City, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Video de agresiones en acto político en México data de 2018
LA AFIRMACIÓN: Un video muestra a un grupo de personas lanzando sillas y agrediendo a los asistentes de un acto político de Claudia Sheinbaum, aspirante presidencial mexicana en la ciudad de Chapala, Jalisco, al suroeste.
A portrait honoring teacher and civil rights activist Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister, is seen in the rotunda of the Capitol in Atlanta, Friday, July 14, 2023, where Farris lies in state. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Christine King Farris, late sibling of MLK, receives rare tribute at Georgia Capitol
Christine King Farris, the late sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has received a rare tribute at the Georgia State Capitol.
FILE - New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver speaks during a campaign rally with President Biden and fellow Democrats in Albuquerque, N.M., Nov. 3, 2022. The top state election official in New Mexico has spoken with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election, the official's spokesman said Friday, July 14, 2023. The meeting with Toulouse Oliver occurred sometime in the past few months, according to spokesman Alex Curtas, who declined further comment. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)
New Mexico’s top election official met with federal prosecutors for 2020 special counsel probe
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver has spoken with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election.

The dollar rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 138.02 yen. The euro rose to $1.1233 from $1.1220.