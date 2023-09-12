Biden impeachment inquiry
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.55 to $88.84 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $1.42 cent to $92.06 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 1 cent to $2.73 a gallon. October heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.33 a gallon. October natural gas rose 13 cents to $2.74 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $12.10 to $1,935.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 2 cents to $23.40 an ounce and December copper fell 1 cent to $3.79 a pound.

The dollar rose to 147.10 Japanese yen from 146.54 yen. It fell to $1.0732 from $1.0746 against the euro.