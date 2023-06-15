Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.35 to $70.62 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.47 to $75.67 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 9 cents $2.64 a gallon. July heating oil rose 12 cents to $2.48 a gallon. July natural gas rose 19 cents to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $1.80 to $1,970.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 16 cents to $23.95 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $3.90 a pound.
Other news
A judge has shut a courtroom from the public and reporters as he heard pretrial motions in the death penalty case of a South Carolina man charged with killing two police officers in a 2018 ambush.
The number of homeless residents counted in Los Angeles County has spiked again, increasing by 9% since last year.
While three Muslim council members were away to observe the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Minneapolis City Council narrowly voted to kill a measure that would have put a rent control question on the ballot this fall.
Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five.
The dollar rose to 140.33 Japanese yen from 139.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.0951 from $1.0834.