Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 78 cents to $70.64 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 56 cents to $74.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents $2.63 a gallon. July heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.45 a gallon. August natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $11.50 to $1,929.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 22 cents to $23.02 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.76 a pound.

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Justin Steele delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians Friday, June 30, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Steele, Morel and Madrigal help the Cubs snap a 4-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Guardians
Justin Steele tossed a three-hit shutout into the seventh inning and won his third straight start, and the Chicago Cubs snapped a four-game skid with a 10-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.
In this photo provided by UCLA Athletics, athletic director Martin Jarmond speaks during a spring showcase football event in Los Angeles, April 23, 2022. Jarmond was happy with the overall program's success last year, which included two national championships as well as success in football, men's and women's basketball. Jarmond's immediate goals though are concentrating on UCLA's move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten Conference in 2024. (UCLA Athletics via AP)
UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond remains focused on Bruins’ move to the Big Ten
UCLA is at the midway point in its process of joining the Big Ten Conference. Friday marked one year since the Bruins and Southern California shook up the collegiate landscape by announcing they were leaving the Pac-12 in 2024.
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. Social media companies are once again under the spotlight, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Why social media is being blamed for fueling riots in France
Social media companies are once again under scrutiny, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
FILE - Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond speaks on Feb. 1, 2023, during an interview in Oklahoma City. McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, who was among several county officials caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people, won't face criminal charges or be removed from office, Drummond said Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)
No charges for Oklahoma sheriff who talked of killing journalists, prosecutor says
Oklahoma’s top prosecutor says a sheriff in the state caught on tape discussing killing journalists and lynching Black people won’t face criminal charges.

The dollar fell to 144.30 Japanese yen from 144.90 yen. The euro rose to $1.0911 from $1.0868.