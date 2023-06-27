Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

A U.S. Coast Guard ship arrives in the harbor of St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, following the arrival of the ship Horizon Arctic carrying debris from the Titan submersible. The submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions imploded on its way to the wreck of the Titanic. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP)
Titan debris
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Carolina Panthers, Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore. Mallett, who played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35. Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Ryan Mallett death
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Wildfire haze

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.67 to $67.70 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.92 to $72.26 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 2 cents $2.52 a gallon. July heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.40 a gallon. July natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.76 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $10 to $1,923.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 13 cents to $22.96 an ounce and September copper fell 1 cent to $3.79 a pound.

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. The estate of Kouri Richins’ late husband filed a lawsuit against her on Tuesday, June 27, seeking over $13 million in damages. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)
Utah woman accused of killing husband before writing book about grief sued for over $13 million
A lawsuit against a Utah woman who wrote a children’s book about grief after her husband’s death and now stands charged with his murder is seeking over $13 million in damages.
Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas is greeted by manager Dave Martinez after scoring on an RBI double by Jeimer Candelario during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Nationals manager Dave Martinez ejected for 2nd time in a week
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners for arguing a play at the plate where Keibert Ruiz was called out for running out of the baseline.
FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on speakers during a rally on the lawn of the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., March 29, 2023. A federal judge temporarily blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths on Wednesday, June 28, taking the action shortly before the measure was set to take effect. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Kentucky law banning gender-affirming care for trans youths
A federal judge temporarily has blocked Kentucky’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youths.
Artwork on display is seen at the Psychedelic Science conference in the Colorado Convention Center Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Biden’s brother says the president is ‘very open-minded’ about psychedelics for medical treatment
President Joe Biden’s youngest brother said in a radio interview that the president has been “very open-minded” in conversations the two have had about the benefits of psychedelics as a form of medical treatment.

The dollar rose to 144.05 Japanese yen from 143.45 yen. The euro rose to $1.0961 from $1.0915.