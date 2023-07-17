Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $1.27 to $74.15 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $1.37 to $78.50 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 1 cent $2.63 a gallon. August heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $8 to $1,956.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 17 cents to $25.02 an ounce and September copper fell 9 cents to $3.84 a pound.

Other news
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Hunter Harvey walks off the field after being relieved in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Washington. Harvey gave up a two-run home run to Cincinnati in the 10th. Cincinnati won 5-4. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Nationals place RHP Hunter Harvey on injured list with elbow strain
The Washington Nationals have placed reliever Hunter Harvey on the 15-day injured list with a right elbow strain. The move was made retroactive to Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Steven Matz walks off the field after being removed during the fifth inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against the Washington Nationals Saturday, July 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
John Mozeliak say change is coming for the St Louis Cardinals
Change is coming to the St. Louis Cardinals, according to President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, a sign the underperforming team may deal veterans for prospects ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.
FILE - Beachgoers walk a dog and fly a kite as they near Haystack Rock, April 4, 2022, in Cannon Beach, Ore. Cannon Beach, a popular tourist destination, reopened Monday, July 17, 2023, after closing due to a cougar sighting near the iconic Haystack Rock. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday the cougar had moved on, as confirmed by wildlife and law enforcement officials. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Oregon’s Cannon Beach reopens after cougar sighting on iconic coastal rock led to closure
Oregon’s popular Cannon Beach has reopened after closing because of a cougar sighting on Haystack Rock. The U.S.
First lady Jill Biden attends the Youth Soccer Clinic with Major League Soccer on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, July 17, 2023 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
White House lawn turns to playground for kids’ soccer clinic
Children donning jerseys of their favorite Major League Soccer teams joined first lady Jill Biden and players from FC Cincinnati, DC United, Chicago Fire and other teams for a youth soccer clinic on the White House South Lawn.

The dollar fell to 138.67 Japanese yen from 138.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.1244 from $1.1233.