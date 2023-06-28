Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.86 to $69.56 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.77 to $74.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 8 cents $2.60 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.41 a gallon. July natural gas fell 16 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $1.60 to $1,922.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 7 cents to $23.08 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.74 a pound.
Other news
Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. The news, announced Wednesday, comes as a federal bankruptcy court approved the online retailer’s bid to buy the bankrupt retailer’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.
The driver of a tanker truck hauling gasoline lost control on a curved off-ramp on Interstate 95, causing the truck to flip and catch fire, leading to the collapse of the northbound lanes in early June.
Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., has died. Her niece, Bernice King, tweeted that her aunt died Thursday. She was 95.
Maryland is becoming the latest state to legally sell recreational marijuana. About 100 stores that already have been licensed to sell cannabis for medicinal purposes will be able to begin selling it recreationally Saturday.
The dollar rose to 144.32 Japanese yen from 144.05 yen. The euro fell to $1.0922 from $1.0961.