SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
FILE - Children cool themselves with electric fans as they take a rest near the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing, June 25, 2023. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, July 13, an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
June was Earth’s hottest month on record

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.14 to $76.89 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.25 to $81.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 1 cent $2.68 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.61 a gallon. August natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2.10 to $1,963.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 64 cents to $24.95 an ounce and September copper rose 9 cents to $3.94 a pound.

Other news
A prop skeleton dressed iin a "Creosote Killed Me" T-shirt sits in the middle of the seating during a community meeting put on by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, held at the Deluxe Theater Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Houston. Houston plans to spend millions of dollars to relocate residents from neighborhoods located near a rail yard polluted by a cancer-linked wood preservative that has been blamed for an increase in cancer cases, the city’s mayor announced Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Houston to spend millions to relocate residents living near polluted Union Pacific rail yard
Houston’s mayor says the city plans to spend millions of dollars to relocate residents from neighborhoods located near a rail yard polluted by a cancer-linked wood preservative that has been blamed for an increase in cancer cases.
This image from video provided by TMX shows an encounter between a female otter and a surfer off the coast of Santa Cruz, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2023. California wildlife officials are trying to capture and rehome the otter. (Hefti Brunhold/Amazing Animals+/TMX via AP)
Wildlife officials search for a wayward sea otter harassing surfers, kayakers off California coast
Wildlife officials are trying to capture a wayward sea otter that has been wrestling surfboards away from surfers and aggressively approaching kayakers off the coast of Santa Cruz, California.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman answers questions at the NCAA college Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Big 12 Notebook: Kansas State defending champ while West Virginia picked at bottom
Kansas State is the defending Big 12 champion even though it was TCU that went to the national title game last season.
FILE - Ukrainian emergency workers and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity hospital damaged by an airstrike in Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 9, 2022. The image appears in a scene from the documentary "20 Days in Mariupol." (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka, File)
What to know about the harrowing Ukraine war doc ’20 Days in Mariupol’
Theatergoers in select cities will soon be able to watch “20 Days in Mariupol,” the visceral documentary on Russia’s early assault on the Ukrainian city.

The dollar fell to 138.02 Japanese yen from 138.33 yen. The euro rose to $1.1220 from $1.1137.