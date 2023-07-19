A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 40 cents to $75.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 17 cents to $79.46 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents $2.72 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.64 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery was unchanged at $1,980.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 13 cents to $25.39 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.81 a pound.

Other news
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website, Feb. 2, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Netflix’s 2Q subscriber growth surges in a sign that crackdown on password sharing is paying off
Netflix enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers since the early days of the pandemic three years ago, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper version of its video streaming service are paying off.
An electronic sign hanging at a convenience store announces a Powerball jackpot exceeding 1 billion dollars as a man leaves the store with his lottery tickets, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in New York. The new jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for the game. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
How hard is it to win the lottery? Odds to keep in mind as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim — even as more and more eye top prizes soaring to jaw-dropping heights.
FILE - Marijuana plants are seen at a secured growing facility in Washington County, N.Y., May 12, 2023. New York marijuana regulators approved a measure, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, that will allow legal sales at festivals and other events after complaints by farmers that there are too few dispensaries to sell what they harvested. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)
Pot sales approved for events in New York after farmers complain there are too few dispensaries
Marijuana can legally be sold at festivals and other events in New York under a measure approved by state regulators.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2009 file photo, cargo ships sail through the Suez Canal, seen from a helicopter, near Ismailia, Egypt. Egypt has agreed to allow two Iranian naval vessels to transit the Suez Canal to the Mediterranean, a military official said Friday, Feb. 18, 2011 ending several days of confusion over their planned passage, which Israel's foreign minister has labeled a provocation. Iran's first attempt in three decades to send warships through the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean on Europe's _ and NATO's _ southern flank could further destabilize a volatile region. (AP Photo, File)
Florida isn’t going to be hit by a massive sandstorm seen in footage from the Suez Canal
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.

The dollar rose to 139.63 Japanese yen from 138.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1202 from $1.1228.