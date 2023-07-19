Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 40 cents to $75.35 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 17 cents to $79.46 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 3 cents $2.72 a gallon. August heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.64 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery was unchanged at $1,980.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 13 cents to $25.39 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.81 a pound.
Other news
Netflix enjoyed its biggest springtime spurt in subscribers since the early days of the pandemic three years ago, providing the latest sign that a recent crackdown on password sharing and the rollout of a cheaper version of its video streaming service are paying off.
How hard is it to win the lottery? Odds to keep in mind as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim — even as more and more eye top prizes soaring to jaw-dropping heights.
Marijuana can legally be sold at festivals and other events in New York under a measure approved by state regulators.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
The dollar rose to 139.63 Japanese yen from 138.85 yen. The euro fell to $1.1202 from $1.1228.