A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Lawmakers surround Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, at a session of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Netanyahu’s health
FILE - A bear trap set by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is seen on July 7, 2021, in Ovando, Mont. Authorities set similar traps on Saturday night, July 22, 2023, and Sunday night, July 23, to catch a grizzly with at least one cub that attacked and killed a woman near West Yellowstone, Mont. (Tom Bauer/Missoulian via AP, File)
Grizzly bear attack
Authorities continue to work at the home of suspect Rex Heuermann, bottom right, in Massapequa Park, N.Y., Monday, July 24, 2023. Heuermann has been charged with killing at least three women in the long-unsolved slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Gilgo Beach killings
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ sets box office records

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press
 
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.67 to $78.74 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for September delivery rose $1.67 to $82.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 9 cents $2.90 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.77 a gallon. August natural gas fell 3 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $4.40 to $1,962.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 27 cents to $24.58 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $3.86 a pound.

FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. An Arkansas truck driver who beat a police officer with a flagpole attached to an American flag during the U.S. Capitol riot was sentenced Monday, July 24, 2023, to more than four years in prison. Peter Francis Stager struck the Metropolitan Police Department officer with his flagpole at least three times as other rioters pulled the officer, head first, into the crowd outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The bruised officer was among more than 100 police officers injured during the riot. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Man who beat officer with flagpole during Capitol riot is sentenced to over 4 years in prison
An Arkansas truck driver who beat a police officer with a flagpole attached to an American flag during the U.S.
FILE - The logo of Swiss bank UBS is fixed on a building where the bank has offices in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 8, 2022. Swiss banking giant UBS will pay nearly $400 million in fines to U.S., Swiss and U.K. banking authorities for the management failures of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June 2023, related to how Credit Suisse handled its relationship with collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
UBS fined nearly $400 million related to Credit Suisse’s relationship with failed fund Archegos
Swiss banking giant UBS will pay nearly $400 million in fines to U.S., Swiss and U.K. banking authorities for the management failures of Credit Suisse, which UBS bought in June.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, right, looks on from the bench in the first half during an NBA Summer League basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, July 3, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
USA Basketball picks 14-player select team to train with World Cup squad
Langston Galloway, John Jenkins and Eric Mika helped USA Basketball qualify for this summer’s FIBA World Cup, and they’re getting a reward for those efforts.
Migrants who crossed the Rio Grande from Mexico walk past large buoys being deployed as a border barrier on the river in Eagle Pass, Texas, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The floating barrier is being deployed in an effort to block migrants from entering Texas from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
In a showdown over Texas’ floating border barrier, the governor tells Biden: ‘See you in court’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is promising a legal showdown with the Biden administration in their fight over immigration enforcement.

The dollar fell to 141.44 Japanese yen from 141.82 yen. The euro fell to $1.1071 from $1.1126.