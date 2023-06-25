2023 NCAA College World Series Glance
AP () — — At Charles Schwab Field
|Omaha, Neb.
|All Times EDT
|(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
|Bracket 1
|Friday, June 16
Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5
Other news
LSU’s Jay Johnson became the first baseball coach to win a national championship before his third year at a school.
LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals.
Florida scored the most runs in the history of the College World Series in a 24-4 rout of LSU that forced a deciding Game 3 of the CWS finals.
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country.
Florida 6, Virginia 5
|Sunday, June 18
TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated
Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4
|Tuesday, June 20
TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1, Oral Roberts eliminated
|Wednesday, June 21
Game 6 - Florida 3, TCU 2, Florida advances
|Bracket 2
|Saturday, June 17
Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2
LSU 6, Tennessee 3
|Monday, June 19
Tennessee 6, Stanford 4, Stanford eliminated
Wake Forest 3, LSU 2
|Tuesday, June 20
LSU 5, Tennessee 0, Tennessee eliminated
|Wednesday, June 21
LSU 5, Wake Forest 2
|Thursday, June 22
LSU 2, Wake Forest 0, 11 innings, LSU advances
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
Saturday, June 24: LSU 4, Florida 3, 11 innings
Sunday, June 25: Florida 24, LSU 4
Monday, June 26: Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m.