Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US

2023 NCAA College World Series Glance

By The Associated Press
 
Share

AP () — — At Charles Schwab Field

Omaha, Neb.
All Times EDT
(Double Elimination; x-if necessary)
Bracket 1
Friday, June 16

Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

Other news
LSU head coach Jay Johnson celebrates their victory over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Jay Johnson made all the right moves to quickly build LSU into a national champion again
LSU’s Jay Johnson became the first baseball coach to win a national championship before his third year at a school.
LSU celebrates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
LSU wins 1st College World Series title since 2009, beating Florida 18-4 one day after 20-run loss
LSU cranked up its offense a day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game and won its first national title since 2009 with a 18-4 victory over Florida in the third and deciding game of the finals.
Florida outfielder Ty Evans (2) is greeted at the plate by Ben Nippolt (5) after his solo home run during the second inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against LSU in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Florida sets College World Series record for runs with 24-4 win over LSU to force deciding Game 3
Florida scored the most runs in the history of the College World Series in a 24-4 rout of LSU that forced a deciding Game 3 of the CWS finals.
LSU's Dylan Crews reacts after hitting a foul ball during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Kentucky in Baton Rouge, La., Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LSU’s Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s top baseball player
LSU center fielder Dylan Crews is the winner of the Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the country.

Florida 6, Virginia 5

Sunday, June 18

TCU 4, Virginia 3, Virginia eliminated

Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4

Tuesday, June 20

TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1, Oral Roberts eliminated

Wednesday, June 21

Game 6 - Florida 3, TCU 2, Florida advances

Bracket 2
Saturday, June 17

Wake Forest 3, Stanford 2

LSU 6, Tennessee 3

Monday, June 19

Tennessee 6, Stanford 4, Stanford eliminated

Wake Forest 3, LSU 2

Tuesday, June 20

LSU 5, Tennessee 0, Tennessee eliminated

Wednesday, June 21

LSU 5, Wake Forest 2

Thursday, June 22

LSU 2, Wake Forest 0, 11 innings, LSU advances

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)

Saturday, June 24: LSU 4, Florida 3, 11 innings

Sunday, June 25: Florida 24, LSU 4

Monday, June 26: Florida vs. LSU, 7 p.m.

<