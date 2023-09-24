Hollywood strikes
The Top Twenty Five

By The Associated Press
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (55) 4-0 1562 1
2. Michigan (1) 4-0 1445 2
3. Texas (2) 4-0 1401 3
4. Ohio St. (1) 4-0 1370 6
5. Florida St. (3) 4-0 1366 4
6. Penn St. 4-0 1244 7
7. Washington (1) 4-0 1228 8
8. Southern Cal 4-0 1169 5
9. Oregon 4-0 1076 10
10. Utah 4-0 981 11
11. Notre Dame 4-1 904 9
12. Alabama 3-1 862 13
13. LSU 3-1 813 12
14. Oklahoma 4-0 716 16
15. North Carolina 4-0 659 17
16. Washington St. 4-0 652 21
17. Duke 4-0 648 18
18. Miami 4-0 523 20
19. Oregon St. 3-1 366 14
20. Mississippi 3-1 349 15
21. Tennessee 3-1 260 23
22. Florida 3-1 220 25
23. Missouri 4-0 197 -
24. Kansas 4-0 132 -
25. Fresno St. 4-0 64 -

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 57, Kentucky 41, Colorado 32, Louisville 32, UCLA 28, Maryland 20, TCU 17, Tulane 11, Syracuse 8, Wisconsin 6, Air Force 6, Clemson 5, Texas A&M 5.