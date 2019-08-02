Colleyville Heritage’s Bobby Witt TSWA 5A player of year

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Colleyvillle Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt who led his team to a state championship is the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A player of the year.

Witt, who batted .482 with 15 home runs and 55 RBI, signed with the Kansas City Royals after they drafted him second overall.

FIRST TEAM

Pitchers — Austin Glaze, Colleyville Heritage, sr.; Jack Brinley, Georgetown, sr.; (tie) Jacob Meador, Burleson Centennial, sr., and Ryan Bogusz, Frisco Lone Star, sr.

Relief pitcher — Cason Gregory, Cleburne, jr.

Catcher — Nate Rombach, Mansfield Legacy, sr.

First baseman — Chandler Freeman, Colleyville Heritage, sr.

Second baseman — Juan Rivera, Sharyland Pioneer, fr.

Shortstop — Bobby Witt, Colleyville Heritage, sr.

Third baseman — Mason Greer, Colleyville Heritage, sr.

Outfielders — Carson Carpenter, Magnolia West, sr.; Ty Tilson, Georgetown, sr.; Bobby Roberts, Lubbock Monterey, sr.

Designated hitter — (tie) Corbin Langham, Amarillo, sr., and Jacob Garza, Corpus Christi King, sr.

Player of the Year — Witt, Colleyville Heritage

Coach of the Year — Alan McDougal, Colleyville Heritage

SECOND TEAM

Pitchers — Jared Southard, Leander Rouse, sr.; Jonathan Lugo, Sharyland Pioneer, sr.; (tie) Matthew Haley, Joshua, sr., and Aidan Caputi, Colleyville Heritage, sr.

Relief pitcher — Rece Parker, Denton, sr.

Catcher — Nicholas Balsano, Colleyville Heritage, sr.

First baseman — Hambleton Oliver, Corpus Christi Calallen, sr.

Second baseman — Eric Oakes, Tomball, sr.

Shortstop — Rhett Maynard, Amarillo, sr.; Cole Posey, Georgetown, sr.

Third baseman — Evan Maldonado, Sharyland Pioneer, jr.

Outfielders — Garrison Berkley, Aledo, jr.; Huberto Jimenez, Dallas Sunset, jr.; Britt Logan, Colleyville Heritage, sr.

Designated hitter — Dawson Barnes, Burleson Centennial, jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pitchers — Cameron Hauch, Burleson, sr.; Connor Phillips, Magnolia West, sr.; (tie) Isaiah Rhodes, McKinney North, sr.; Rome Shubert, Santa Fe, jr.; Ian Weil, Boerne Champion, sr.; and Micah Burke, Corsicana, sr.

Relief pitcher — Davis Powell, Lufkin, sr.

Catcher — (tie) Jarred Gibson, Lubbock Cooper, sr.; Anthony Ferrante, Midlothian, sr.; and JD Gregson, Frisco Wakeland, jr.

First baseman — (tie) Cameron Baker, Azle, sr.; Brady Delgado, Kerrville Tivy, sr.; and Martin Vazquez, Sharyland, jr.

Second baseman — (tie) Zach Almendarez, Corpus Christi Calallen, jr., and Ramiro Cervera, Boerne Champion, sr.

Shortstop — (tie) Nathan Rooney, Mansfield Legacy, sr., and Jacob Rosales, Sharyland Pioneer, sr.

Third baseman — (tie) Jeffrey David, Georgetown, sr.; Arcadio Frausto, Amarillo, jr.; and Logan Kohler, Little Elm, sr.

Outfielders — Micah Burke, Corsicana, sr.; Luke Boyers, Boerne Champion, sr.; Maxwell Dias, Porter, sr.

Designated hitter — (tie) Tyler Lee, Hallsville, soph., and Tristan Moreno, Seguin, soph.