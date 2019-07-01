FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Colombian player confirms death threats after missed penalty

 
BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Another elimination for Colombia, a new wave of death threats against a player.

Twenty-five years after the murder of a player whose own-goal led to Colombia’s elimination at a World Cup, the nation is seeing threats against a player who missed a decisive penalty kick in the Copa América.

Defender William Tesillo said on Monday he and his family have received death threats because of his miss in a quarterfinal on Friday. The threats were made public by his wife on Sunday.

“They’ve written me and my wife (on social media),” he told the daily El País.

Tesillo’s wife, Daniela Mejía, said on Instagram some of the threats alluded to former Colombia defender Andrés Escobar, who was murdered days after he scored an own-goal in the 1994 World Cup.

There had been other cases of threats against players since then.

After the 2018 World Cup, midfielder Carlos Sánchez was threatened after being sent off only three minutes into Colombia’s 2-1 loss to Japan in Russia.

This year, one of the owners of Colombian club América de Cali had to leave town because of death threats made against him following the team’s elimination in a local competition.

Tesillo missed Colombia’s fifth penalty in the team’s 5-4 loss in the shootout against Chile on Friday, leading to the team’s elimination from the Copa.

Tesillo had been one of the most effective penalty takers in practice, but the 26-year-old León player sent his shot wide of the net in the shootout.

Mejía said she “could spend all morning publishing the threats” against her husband and her family.

The threats were made known to local authorities, who said they were working to try to identify those behind them.

Tesillo’s father said his son took the initiative to take the decisive penalty because nobody else wanted to do it.

“I was convinced he would score,” the player’s father, who is also called William Tesillo, told Caracol Radio. “We can only pray after seeing these threats against us. You have to realize that this is football and you can win or lose.”

