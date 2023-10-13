Israel-Hamas war
Avalanche visit the Sharks after Rantanen’s 2-goal showing

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Avalanche (1-0, first in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -246, Sharks +196; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the San Jose Sharks after Mikko Rantanen scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 5-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose went 22-44-16 overall and 8-22-11 at home a season ago. The Sharks scored 41 power-play goals last season on 223 chances for an 18.4% success rate.

Colorado had a 51-24-7 record overall and a 31-11-2 record on the road last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 28.2 saves per game last season while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Avalanche: Andrew Cogliano: day to day (neck), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.