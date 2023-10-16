Avalanche in action against the Kraken after shootout victory

Colorado Avalanche (2-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (0-2-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche knocked off the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in a shootout.

Seattle went 46-28-8 overall and 23-20-4 at home last season. The Kraken averaged 3.5 goals on 30.5 shots per game last season.

Colorado went 51-24-7 overall and 31-11-2 on the road last season. The Avalanche scored 274 total goals last season (3.3 per game on 33.3 shots per game).

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out (groin).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.