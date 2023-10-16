Israel-Hamas war
Avalanche in action against the Kraken after shootout victory

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Avalanche (2-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (0-2-1, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after the Avalanche knocked off the San Jose Sharks 2-1 in a shootout.

Seattle went 46-28-8 overall and 23-20-4 at home last season. The Kraken averaged 3.5 goals on 30.5 shots per game last season.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the San Jose Sharks during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. The Avalanche won 2-1 in a shootout. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Avalanche beat Sharks 2-1 in shootout to spoil 51-save performance by Mackenzie Blackwood
Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) attempts to skate around Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews (7) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Avalanche sign defenseman Devon Toews to a seven-year extension worth $50.75 million
Los Angeles Kings goaltender Cam Talbot, left, is scored on by Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon as defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov, center, and right wing Mikko Rantanen watch during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mikko Rantanen has 2 goals and 2 assists, Avalanche beat Kings 5-2 in opener

Colorado went 51-24-7 overall and 31-11-2 on the road last season. The Avalanche scored 274 total goals last season (3.3 per game on 33.3 shots per game).

INJURIES: Kraken: Brandon Tanev: day to day (undisclosed).

Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Pavel Francouz: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.