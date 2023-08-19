Colorado Rapids look to end road losing streak against Los Angeles FC

Colorado Rapids (3-10-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (10-6-7, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: LAFC -223, Colorado +550, Draw +362; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids travel to Los Angeles FC looking to end a four-game road slide.

LAFC is 9-6-6 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC has a 6-0-0 record in games it records more than two goals.

The Rapids are 3-5-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids have a -14 goal differential, scoring 16 goals while allowing 30.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denis Bouanga has scored 12 goals with two assists for LAFC. Carlos Vela has four goals over the last 10 games.

Kevin Cabral has two goals for the Rapids. Cole Bassett has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 3-5-2, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Rapids: 1-5-4, averaging 0.6 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Timothy Tillmann (injured).

Rapids: Max (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), Jack Price (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.