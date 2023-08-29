UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Tropical Storm Idalia
U.S. Open
Joe the Plumber dies
Trump trial date

Colorado Rapids look to end road losing streak in game against Minnesota United

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Colorado Rapids (3-11-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota United FC (8-8-8, 10th in the Western Conference)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Minnesota United FC -146, Colorado +376, Draw +297; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids visit Minnesota United looking to end a five-game road slide.

Other news
Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan, right, kicks the ball as Portland Timbers defender Claudio Bravo defends in the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. The first half of the match was played Tuesday, July 4, before it was delayed by a rainstorm and rescheduled for Wednesday, July 12. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Abandoned match between Timbers, Rapids ends in 0-0 draw
Colorado Rapids forward Calvin Harris, right, kicks the ball past FC Dallas defender Amet Korca during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Galván’s PK goal lifts Rapids over Dallas 2-1 for 1st home win
The stands are empty in Dick's Sporting Good Park as severe storms in the area force the delay of an MLS soccer match between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Major League Soccer match between Colorado and Vancouver postponed by severe weather

United is 7-5-6 in conference play. United is eighth in the Western Conference with 102 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.

The Rapids are 3-6-9 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids have a 2-6 record in one-goal games.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. United won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bongokuhle Hlongwane has scored six goals with one assist for United. Emanuel Reynoso has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Kevin Cabral has scored two goals for the Rapids. Sam Nicholson has one goal over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 3-3-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 7.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Rapids: 1-5-4, averaging 0.4 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (injured), Kervin Fabian Arriaga Villanueva (injured), Ryen Jiba (injured), Robin Lod (injured).

Rapids: Diego Rubio (injured), Max (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), Jack Price (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.