Dallas tries to end road losing streak in game against the Colorado Rapids

FC Dallas (8-8-5, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (2-10-8, 15th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Colorado +111, FC Dallas +252, Draw +230; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Colorado Rapids aiming to end a three-game road skid.

The Rapids are 2-5-7 against conference opponents. The Rapids have a 0-2-1 record in games they score two goals.

Dallas is 7-6-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has an even goal differential, scoring and allowing 23.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bassett has scored two goals for the Rapids. Lalas Abubakar has two goals over the last 10 games.

Jesus Ferreira has 10 goals for Dallas. Jader Obrian has scored two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rapids: 1-7-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Dallas: 3-5-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Jonathan Lewis (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), Max (injured), Jack Price (injured), Moise Bombito (injured), Diego Rubio (injured).

Dallas: Geovane Jesus (injured), Jesus Ferreira (injured), Tarik Scott (injured), Ema Twumasi (injured), Paul Arriola (injured), Jesus Jimenez (injured), Jose Antonio Martinez (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.