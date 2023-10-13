Israel-Hamas war
Dallas takes draw streak into matchup against the Colorado Rapids

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rapids (5-16-11, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (10-10-12, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas -238, Colorado +605, Draw +355; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Colorado Rapids after playing to a draw in four consecutive games.

Dallas is 9-8-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-0-1 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

The Rapids are 4-11-10 against Western Conference teams. The Rapids have a -27 goal differential, scoring 25 goals while giving up 52.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Rapids won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has 12 goals and three assists for Dallas. Jader Obrian has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Cole Bassett has six goals and one assist for the Rapids. Diego Rubio has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-1-7, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.1 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Rapids: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured).

Rapids: Max (injured), Sidnei Tavares (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.