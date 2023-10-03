Seattle Seahawks
Henry Cuellar carjacked
Charlotte Sena found
State senator plane crash
Powerball jackpot

Dallas brings draw streak into matchup with the Colorado Rapids

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Colorado Rapids (5-15-11, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (10-10-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas -155, Colorado +398, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Colorado Rapids after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

Other news
Colorado Rapids defender Andreas Maxso (5) heads the ball next to Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) during the first half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Andreas Maxsø scores and Marko Ilic makes 5 saves in Rapids’ 1-0 win over Austin
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White celebrates a goal against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Brian White scores his 13th goal of the season to help Whitecaps tie the Rapids 2-2
Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson (31) works with the ball between Colorado Rapids midfielder Ralph Priso, left, and forward Calvin Harris (14) during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Reynoso scores twice, leads Minnesota United over Rapids 3-0

Dallas is 9-8-8 against conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-0-1 record in games it scores two goals.

The Rapids are 4-10-10 in conference play. The Rapids have a -23 goal differential, scoring 24 goals while giving up 47.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Rapids won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 12 goals with two assists for Dallas. Paul Arriola has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cole Bassett has scored five goals and added one assist for the Rapids. Connor Ronan has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-2-6, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Rapids: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured).

Rapids: Sidnei Tavares (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Max (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.