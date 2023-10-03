Dallas brings draw streak into matchup with the Colorado Rapids

Colorado Rapids (5-15-11, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (10-10-11, 10th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas -155, Colorado +398, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Colorado Rapids after playing to a draw in three consecutive games.

Dallas is 9-8-8 against conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-0-1 record in games it scores two goals.

The Rapids are 4-10-10 in conference play. The Rapids have a -23 goal differential, scoring 24 goals while giving up 47.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Rapids won the last game 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 12 goals with two assists for Dallas. Paul Arriola has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Cole Bassett has scored five goals and added one assist for the Rapids. Connor Ronan has four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 2-2-6, averaging 1.2 goals, 2.9 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Rapids: 3-5-2, averaging 1.0 goal, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Sebastian Lletget (injured), Geovane Jesus (injured).

Rapids: Sidnei Tavares (injured), Aboubacar Keita (injured), Max (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), William Yarbrough (injured), Jack Price (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.