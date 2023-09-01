Colorado Rapids take road losing streak into game against Real Salt Lake

Colorado Rapids (3-12-10, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (10-9-7, sixth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake -148, Colorado +413, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rapids visit Real Salt Lake looking to break a six-game road skid.

RSL is 5-8-6 in conference play. RSL ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 36 goals led by Jefferson Savarino with six.

The Rapids are 3-7-9 in Western Conference games. The Rapids are 2-6 in matches decided by one goal.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. RSL won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Savarino has scored six goals with three assists for RSL. Diego Luna has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Kevin Cabral has two goals for the Rapids. Cole Bassett has one goal over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 5-2-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Rapids: 1-5-4, averaging 0.4 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Erik Lee Holt (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

Rapids: Max (injured), Alexander Gersbach (injured), Jack Price (injured), Diego Rubio (injured), William Yarbrough (injured).

