Rockies and Yankees meet to decide series winner

By The Associated Press
 
New York Yankees (50-43, fourth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-58, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.89 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

Other news
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after striking out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
With a new hitting coach, the Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies
Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado’s three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the New York Yankees 7-2.
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb throws in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in San Francisco, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Logan Webb overcomes shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game win as Giants beat Rockies 1-0
Logan Webb overcame a shaky start for a 10-strikeout, complete-game victory and the San Francisco Giants made J.D.
San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto circles the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold in the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Conforto and Slater slug 2-run homers to power the Giants to a 5-3 win over the Rockies
Michael Conforto and Austin Slater hit two-run homers to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.
Colorado Rockies Austin Gomber throws to a San Francisco Giants batter during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
Tovar hits 3-run homer, Gomber wins third straight start as the Rockies beat the Giants 5-2
Ezequiel Tovar hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh to help Austin Gomber win his third straight start, and the Colorado Rockies ended an 11-game losing streak San Francisco Giants by beating the Giants 5-2.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -221, Rockies +183; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado is 35-58 overall and 21-25 in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

New York has a 50-43 record overall and a 22-20 record in road games. The Yankees have a 31-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 21 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Yankees: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.