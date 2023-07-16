Rockies and Yankees meet to decide series winner

New York Yankees (50-43, fourth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (35-58, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.89 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -221, Rockies +183; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado is 35-58 overall and 21-25 in home games. Rockies hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

New York has a 50-43 record overall and a 22-20 record in road games. The Yankees have a 31-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ezequiel Tovar has 21 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Rockies. Randal Grichuk is 11-for-33 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 RBI for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 9-for-34 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .242 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Yankees: 4-6, .221 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Yankees: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.