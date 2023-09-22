911 audio after F-35 ejection
Rockies face the Cubs looking to break road losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (56-96, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (79-74, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Noah Davis (0-2, 9.58 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-10, 5.47 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -209, Rockies +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will try to stop a seven-game road slide when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 42-36 record in home games and a 79-74 record overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .255, the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play.

Colorado has a 22-56 record in road games and a 56-96 record overall. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The teams match up Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 66 RBI while hitting .288 for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-45 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 30 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-40 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .284 batting average, 5.35 ERA, outscored by four runs

Rockies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.64 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.