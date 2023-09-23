Rockies try to break road skid, face the Cubs

Colorado Rockies (56-97, fifth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (80-74, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-8, 7.19 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (10-8, 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -241, Rockies +197; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies hit the road against the Chicago Cubs looking to end an eight-game road skid.

Chicago has an 80-74 record overall and a 43-36 record at home. The Cubs are 39-19 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado is 56-97 overall and 22-57 on the road. Rockies hitters are batting a collective .249, which ranks ninth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 28 doubles, a triple and 26 home runs while hitting .309 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 13-for-38 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz has 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 71 RBI for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 11-for-34 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .280 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by one run

Rockies: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Fulmer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.