Rockies and Diamondbacks square off with series tied 1-1

Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-74, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Slade Cecconi (0-0, 2.84 ERA, .95 WHIP, three strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -133, Rockies +112; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Colorado is 46-74 overall and 26-31 at home. The Rockies have a 24-65 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Arizona is 60-60 overall and 30-29 in road games. The Diamondbacks are 22-13 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Diamondbacks are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples and 19 home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 9-for-36 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has 34 doubles, 26 home runs and 78 RBI while hitting .270 for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-36 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .186 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .241 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jurickson Profar: day-to-day (knee), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tommy Henry: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (back), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (back), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.