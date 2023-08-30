Hurricane Idalia latest
Rockies take home losing streak into matchup against the Braves

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (86-45, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-83, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Darius Vines (0-0); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-13, 5.00 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -247, Rockies +200; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies are looking to end their three-game home skid with a win over the Atlanta Braves.

Colorado has a 28-35 record at home and a 49-83 record overall. The Rockies have a 22-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta is 86-45 overall and 42-23 on the road. The Braves have the third-best team ERA in baseball at 3.81.

The teams play Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The Braves are up 6-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 22 home runs while slugging .460. Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-39 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has 21 doubles, four triples and 28 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 18-for-38 with three doubles and six home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .240 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Braves: 7-3, .294 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (undisclosed), Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.