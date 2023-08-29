UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Braves take on the Rockies after Acuna’s 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Atlanta Braves (85-45, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-82, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (13-10, 3.37 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Rockies: Peter Lambert (3-4, 4.92 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -261, Rockies +214; over/under is 12 runs

Field guards haul away one of two fans who approached Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) before the bottom of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Colorado Rockies' Hunter Goodman, right, slides towards home past Baltimore Orioles catcher James McCann to score on a ground out by Elias Diaz during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Baltimore. The Rockies won 4-3. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Colorado Rockies after Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits against the Rockies on Monday.

Colorado has a 28-34 record at home and a 49-82 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the NL.

Atlanta is 41-23 in road games and 85-45 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .501 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

The matchup Tuesday is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Braves hold a 5-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 26 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 67 RBI for the Rockies. Charlie Blackmon is 15-for-39 with a double, a triple, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Acuna has 31 doubles, three triples and 29 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 17-for-38 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .264 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Braves: 7-3, .284 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (illness), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Sam Hilliard: 10-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.