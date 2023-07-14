Rockies take on the Yankees in first of 3-game series

New York Yankees (49-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-57, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, two strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (7-7, 6.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -208, Rockies +173; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the New York Yankees to start a three-game series.

Colorado has gone 20-24 at home and 34-57 overall. The Rockies have a 26-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has a 49-42 record overall and a 21-19 record in road games. The Yankees have hit 129 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with 14 home runs while slugging .471. Randal Grichuk is 10-for-34 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .264 batting average, 6.31 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (shoulder), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Yankees: Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.