Rockies play the Blue Jays with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
 
Toronto Blue Jays (74-62, third in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (10-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 202 strikeouts); Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -249, Rockies +206; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Toronto Blue Jays play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Colorado is 29-37 in home games and 50-85 overall. The Rockies have a 37-18 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has a 74-62 record overall and a 39-32 record in road games. The Blue Jays have gone 43-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has a .267 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 21 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs. Charlie Blackmon is 13-for-36 with four RBI over the past 10 games.

George Springer has 21 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .258 for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 12-for-29 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .280 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (undisclosed), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.