Twins visit the Rockies to begin 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (85-74, first in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-101, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.31 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 191 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (3-3, 5.42 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies open a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Colorado has a 58-101 record overall and a 36-42 record in home games. The Rockies are 38-19 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Minnesota is 38-40 on the road and 85-74 overall. The Twins are 48-19 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 31 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 14-for-33 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 23 home runs while slugging .477. Willi Castro is 11-for-36 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Twins: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: day-to-day (foot), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.