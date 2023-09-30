Twins take road win streak into game against the Rockies

Minnesota Twins (86-74, first in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (58-102, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Emilio Pagan (0-0); Rockies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Colorado Rockies aiming to prolong a three-game road winning streak.

Colorado is 36-43 at home and 58-102 overall. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .250.

Minnesota has gone 39-40 in road games and 86-74 overall. Twins hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 31 doubles, three triples and 23 home runs for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-42 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has 23 home runs, 45 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .259 for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 13-for-39 with three doubles and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .249 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Twins: 7-3, .258 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (arm), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (oblique), Peter Lambert: 15-Day IL (biceps), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Jorge Polanco: day-to-day (ankle), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Jovani Moran: 60-Day IL (forearm), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Joey Gallo: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Miranda: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (back), Matt Canterino: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jose De Leon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nick Gordon: 60-Day IL (shin), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.