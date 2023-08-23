Rockies bring road losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Colorado Rockies (48-77, fifth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (76-51, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (9-9, 5.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 82 strikeouts); Rays: Aaron Civale (6-3, 2.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -278, Rockies +225; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will look to stop a six-game road slide when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 41-22 record at home and a 76-51 record overall. The Rays have the seventh-best team ERA in baseball at 3.88.

Colorado is 48-77 overall and 20-44 in road games. The Rockies have a 22-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Siri leads the Rays with 24 home runs while slugging .516. Yandy Diaz is 19-for-46 with five doubles and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has 25 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 12-for-41 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .321 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .263 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.