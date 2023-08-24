Top Republican debate moments
Rockies aim to stop road skid, take on the Rays

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (48-78, fifth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (77-51, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Peter Lambert (0-0); Rays: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -225, Rockies +185; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies will aim to end their seven-game road slide in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has a 42-22 record in home games and a 77-51 record overall. The Rays have gone 55-11 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Colorado is 48-78 overall and 20-45 on the road. The Rockies have a 36-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 73 RBI while hitting .261 for the Rays. Yandy Diaz is 19-for-45 with four doubles over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon has 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 65 RBI for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .328 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .266 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.