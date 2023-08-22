Ramirez leads Rays against the Rockies after 4-hit game

Colorado Rockies (48-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-51, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (1-1, 4.14 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (2-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -269, Rockies +220; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies after Harold Ramirez’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has a 40-22 record at home and a 75-51 record overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

Colorado is 48-76 overall and 20-43 in road games. The Rockies have a 33-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles and 16 home runs for the Rays. Ramirez is 15-for-34 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .263 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 55 RBI. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-41 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .296 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.