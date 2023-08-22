World champion Sha’Carri
Trump to surrender
Storm Hilary heads north
Voice of Mario retires
Dodger Stadium didn’t flood

Ramirez leads Rays against the Rockies after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Colorado Rockies (48-76, fifth in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (75-51, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Ty Blach (1-1, 4.14 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (2-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -269, Rockies +220; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Chicago White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa (50) celebrates with shortstop Zach Remillard after a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Lenyn Sosa hits 3-run homer as Chicago White Sox rally past Colorado Rockies 10-5
Retired Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton thorws out the ceremonial first pitch before the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Kyle Freeland gets 1st win in 3 months as Colorado Rockies beat Chicago White Sox 11-5
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon follows the flight of his three-run home run off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Rockies hit 3 home runs, Lambert pitches 7 strong innings as Rockies beat White Sox 13-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays play the Colorado Rockies after Harold Ramirez’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Tampa Bay has a 40-22 record at home and a 75-51 record overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .259.

Colorado is 48-76 overall and 20-43 in road games. The Rockies have a 33-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 26 doubles and 16 home runs for the Rays. Ramirez is 15-for-34 with two doubles and a triple over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz leads the Rockies with a .263 batting average, and has 19 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 29 walks and 55 RBI. Ezequiel Tovar is 13-for-41 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .296 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.65 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.