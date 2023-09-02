Rockies enter matchup against the Blue Jays on losing streak

Toronto Blue Jays (74-61, third in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-85, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (9-4, 3.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 146 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (1-1, 3.94 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -182, Rockies +154; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Toronto Blue Jays as losers of four games in a row.

Colorado has a 49-85 record overall and a 28-37 record at home. The Rockies have gone 27-75 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Toronto is 39-31 in road games and 74-61 overall. The Blue Jays have gone 29-14 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 27 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs for the Rockies. Nolan Jones is 11-for-35 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 59 RBI for the Blue Jays. Brandon Belt is 9-for-37 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .227 batting average, 7.22 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: day-to-day (undisclosed), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: day-to-day (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.