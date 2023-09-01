Taylor Swift tickets
Marijuana laws
‘Equalizer 3'
Utah mom arrested
Austin shooting

Rockies host the Blue Jays on 4-game home skid

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Toronto Blue Jays (73-61, third in the AL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-84, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-6, 6.94 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -184, Rockies +155; over/under is 12 1/2 runs

Other news
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Darius Vines works against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Vines’ strong outing in big league debut leads Braves past Rockies 7-3
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna heads to first base after being walked by Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Gavin Hollowell during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Marcel Ozuna hits 30th homer, MLB-leading Braves beat Rockies 3-1 for 16th win in 21 games
Field guards haul away one of two fans who approached Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) before the bottom of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Fans who made contact with Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. charged with trespassing, disturbing peace

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to end their four-game home skid with a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Colorado has a 28-36 record at home and a 49-84 record overall. The Rockies have a 34-17 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Toronto has a 73-61 record overall and a 38-31 record on the road. The Blue Jays are 33-13 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 26 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs while hitting .249 for the Rockies. Mike Toglia is 7-for-35 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Whit Merrifield has 24 doubles, 11 home runs and 58 RBI for the Blue Jays. Davis Schneider is 10-for-22 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .221 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .264 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brendan Rodgers: day-to-day (illness), Austin Gomber: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tyler Kinley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Chapman: 10-Day IL (finger), Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (spine), Hagen Danner: 15-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.