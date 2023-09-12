Aaron Rodgers injury
Rockies aim to end skid in game against the Cubs

By The Associated Press
 
Chicago Cubs (78-67, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-92, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Javier Assad (3-3, 2.83 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-7, 7.36 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -190, Rockies +161; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Chicago Cubs as losers of five in a row.

Colorado has a 29-39 record in home games and a 51-92 record overall. The Rockies are 35-17 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago has a 37-33 record on the road and a 78-67 record overall. The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .328.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 54 extra base hits (29 doubles, three triples and 22 home runs). Nolan Jones is 12-for-39 with two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has a .317 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 25 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs. Seiya Suzuki is 16-for-39 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .241 batting average, 7.84 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jeimer Candelario: day-to-day (back), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.