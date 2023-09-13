Rockies and Cubs meet, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (78-68, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (52-92, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (7-9, 5.47 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Rockies: Ty Blach (2-1, 4.58 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -173, Rockies +145; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Colorado has a 30-39 record in home games and a 52-92 record overall. The Rockies have gone 29-81 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago is 78-68 overall and 37-34 in road games. The Cubs have a 60-10 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has a .272 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 23 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Elehuris Montero is 13-for-30 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Nico Hoerner has 26 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 62 RBI while hitting .282 for the Cubs. Seiya Suzuki is 18-for-40 with five doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .236 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .284 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (rib), Brandon Hughes: 60-Day IL (knee), Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (appendicitis), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.