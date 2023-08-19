Colorado Rockies and Chicago White Sox play in game 2 of series

Chicago White Sox (48-74, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (47-75, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Jesse Scholtens (1-5, 3.20 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 40 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (4-13, 4.94 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -116, Rockies -103; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies face the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.

Colorado is 47-75 overall and 27-32 at home. The Rockies are 32-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 48-74 overall and 23-41 in road games. The White Sox have gone 30-61 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 25 doubles, two triples and eight home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 15-for-41 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 63 extra base hits (30 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs). Oscar Colas is 7-for-35 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .234 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (groin), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.