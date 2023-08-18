Rockies take on the White Sox in first of 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (48-73, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (46-75, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (5-10, 4.58 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Rockies: Peter Lambert (2-4, 5.46 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -111, Rockies -109; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Chicago White Sox on Friday to open a three-game series.

Colorado is 46-75 overall and 26-32 in home games. The Rockies are 31-16 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 23-40 in road games and 48-73 overall. The White Sox have a 30-60 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 home runs, 53 walks and 62 RBI while hitting .252 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-40 with three doubles, three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has 30 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the White Sox. Elvis Andrus is 15-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .204 batting average, 6.16 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (groin), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.