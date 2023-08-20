White Sox enter matchup with the Rockies on losing streak

Chicago White Sox (48-75, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (48-75, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (5-6, 4.32 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Rockies: Chris Flexen (1-5, 7.74 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -155, Rockies +132; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to end a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado is 28-32 at home and 48-75 overall. The Rockies have a 22-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Chicago is 23-42 on the road and 48-75 overall. The White Sox have a 30-62 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 25 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 RBI for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-41 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has a .273 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 30 doubles, a triple and 33 home runs. Elvis Andrus is 14-for-40 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .251 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 3-7, .235 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Anderson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (groin), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.