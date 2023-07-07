Rockies aim to stop losing streak in matchup with the Giants

Colorado Rockies (33-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (47-40, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (6-7, 6.64 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Giants: Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.51 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies aim to end a four-game slide with a win over the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco has a 47-40 record overall and a 24-21 record in home games. The Giants are 34-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado has gone 13-31 in road games and 33-55 overall. The Rockies are 25-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Conforto leads the Giants with 12 home runs while slugging .407. J.D. Davis is 11-for-37 with two doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Elias Diaz has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 12-for-38 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .198 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .245 batting average, 8.70 ERA, outscored by 47 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Thairo Estrada: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony DeSclafani: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (arm), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Brebbia: 15-Day IL (lat), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.