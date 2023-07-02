Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
A missing poster for Rudolph "Rudy" Farias IV is shown during the Missing Person Day event at City Hall Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016, in Houston. Farias, who went missing as a teenager in 2015 after last being seen walking his dogs in Houston has been found alive, his family and police said Monday, July 3, 2023. (TexasEquuSearch/Courtesy of Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce

Rockies and Tigers meet in series rubber match

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Detroit Tigers (36-46, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-52, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-4, 5.98 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -111, Rockies -109; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Colorado has a 20-23 record at home and a 33-52 record overall. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Detroit has an 18-25 record in road games and a 36-46 record overall. The Tigers have gone 26-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has a .285 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-39 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .248 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI. Andy Ibanez is 10-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .252 batting average, 7.79 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (finger), Reese Olson: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.