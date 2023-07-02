Rockies and Tigers meet in series rubber match

Detroit Tigers (36-46, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-52, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-4, 5.98 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -111, Rockies -109; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Colorado Rockies and the Detroit Tigers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Colorado has a 20-23 record at home and a 33-52 record overall. The Rockies have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the NL at .255.

Detroit has an 18-25 record in road games and a 36-46 record overall. The Tigers have gone 26-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Diaz has a .285 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 15 doubles, a triple and nine home runs. Ezequiel Tovar is 14-for-39 with two home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Zach McKinstry leads the Tigers with a .248 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs, 28 walks and 22 RBI. Andy Ibanez is 10-for-38 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .252 batting average, 7.79 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .238 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (finger), Reese Olson: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.