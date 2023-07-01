Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Rockies face the Tigers leading series 1-0

By The Associated Press
 
Detroit Tigers (35-46, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (33-51, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers.

Colorado is 33-51 overall and 20-22 at home. The Rockies have gone 26-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Detroit is 35-46 overall and 17-25 on the road. The Tigers have gone 23-37 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 15-for-40 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Spencer Torkelson leads Detroit with 11 home runs while slugging .390. Matt Vierling is 12-for-34 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .263 batting average, 8.07 ERA, outscored by 37 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder inflammation), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Tigers: Reese Olson: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.