Bregman leads Astros against the Rockies following 4-hit performance

By The Associated Press
 
Houston Astros (52-42, second in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (36-58, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (0-0); Rockies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies after Alex Bregman had four hits against the Angels on Sunday.

Colorado has a 36-58 record overall and a 22-25 record at home. The Rockies have a 13-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has gone 27-20 in road games and 52-42 overall. Astros hitters have a collective .320 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams play Tuesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 45 RBI for the Rockies. C.J. Cron is 11-for-35 with a double, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros: 6-4, .274 batting average, 5.49 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Astros: Framber Valdez: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (hamstring), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.