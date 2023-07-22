Marlins aim to stop 7-game slide, take on the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (38-59, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (53-46, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -168, Rockies +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to end their seven-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Miami has a 53-46 record overall and a 30-19 record in home games. The Marlins are 28-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado is 38-59 overall and 15-33 on the road. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has three home runs, 29 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .373 for the Marlins. Jean Segura is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 15 home runs while slugging .457. C.J. Cron is 12-for-39 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .277 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.