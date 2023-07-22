FILE - Honoree Tony Bennett arrives at the Los Angeles Confidential Magazine 2012 Grammys Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2012. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Marlins aim to stop 7-game slide, take on the Rockies

By The Associated Press
 
Colorado Rockies (38-59, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (53-46, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chase Anderson (0-4, 6.26 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Marlins: Johnny Cueto (0-1, 9.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, one strikeout)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -168, Rockies +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins will try to end their seven-game losing streak when they take on the Colorado Rockies.

Miami has a 53-46 record overall and a 30-19 record in home games. The Marlins are 28-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado is 38-59 overall and 15-33 on the road. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Rockies are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has three home runs, 29 walks and 46 RBI while hitting .373 for the Marlins. Jean Segura is 14-for-40 with a double, a triple and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 15 home runs while slugging .457. C.J. Cron is 12-for-39 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .277 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Nardi: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jazz Chisholm: 10-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Matt Carasiti: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.